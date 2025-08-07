Arjuna Capital Cuts Stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Arjuna Capital trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Oracle from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $256.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $720.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $260.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,303 shares of company stock worth $82,480,056 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

