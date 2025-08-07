Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 17,220 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,220 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

