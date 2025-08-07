Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average is $89.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

