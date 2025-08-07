Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,655 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 102,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

NYSE WMT opened at $103.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total transaction of $216,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 628,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,851,623.92. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,451,199 shares in the company, valued at $429,896,799.42. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,073. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

