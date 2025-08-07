Intrust Bank NA Sells 76 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.4%

CAT opened at $428.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $389.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $441.15.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CAT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

