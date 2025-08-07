Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 6,341 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after buying an additional 1,345,357 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,402,000 after purchasing an additional 879,152 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,863,000 after purchasing an additional 679,918 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 748,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,014,000 after purchasing an additional 373,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,900,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $240.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.77.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.