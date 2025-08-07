Waycross Partners LLC Has $26.35 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 3.0% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $26,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,436,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $304,183,000 after buying an additional 65,265 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,954,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,947,000 after acquiring an additional 390,284 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,948,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $836,107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 29.7% during the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.8%

HON stock opened at $219.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.