Keynote Financial Services LLC Sells 237 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Keynote Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $310.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $220.35 and a twelve month high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.