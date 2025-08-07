Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 135,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $69.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.73. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $299.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

