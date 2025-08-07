RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Has $28.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 20.8% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $331,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $635.79 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $642.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $617.85 and its 200-day moving average is $589.76. The company has a market capitalization of $640.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

