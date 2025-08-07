Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $109,837,662.20 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 880,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total transaction of $109,837,662.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,944,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,802,299.95. The trade was a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 30th, Jayshree Ullal sold 288,820 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $35,290,915.80.
- On Tuesday, July 29th, Jayshree Ullal sold 588,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $70,060,200.00.
- On Monday, July 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 527,302 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $60,950,838.18.
- On Friday, July 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 60,698 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $6,981,483.96.
- On Monday, June 30th, Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $76,663,118.92.
- On Monday, June 30th, Jayshree Ullal sold 93,468 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $9,573,927.24.
- On Friday, June 27th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,793 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $182,868.07.
- On Friday, June 27th, Jayshree Ullal sold 223 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $22,743.77.
- On Thursday, June 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 104,707 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $10,683,255.21.
- On Thursday, June 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,075 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $1,334,042.25.
Shares of ANET opened at $138.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $174.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $139.53.
Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.79.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $5,984,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 58,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,814,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,749,000 after buying an additional 5,429,857 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,519,000 after acquiring an additional 101,162 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
