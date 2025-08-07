T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by PARK CIRCLE Co

PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 5.2% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 24,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 13,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $105.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.47.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 44,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,994.78. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.09.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

