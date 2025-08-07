Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $5.64 Million Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 864.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KLA by 527.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $888.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $880.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $771.20. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $551.33 and a one year high of $945.87. The company has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $1,035.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $890.59.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

