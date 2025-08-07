Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,538,000 after buying an additional 120,409 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,849,000 after purchasing an additional 143,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

