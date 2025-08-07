ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Buys New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,119,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,678,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 42,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,043,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $3,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total value of $1,386,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,171,844.80. The trade was a 13.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,903 shares of company stock worth $7,932,778 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $474.06 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $169.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $519.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

