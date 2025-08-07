Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases New Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 85,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,006,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,606,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,200,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 974.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,612,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF opened at $95.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.3088 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

