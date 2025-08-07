Gale E. Klappa Sells 35,000 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) Director Gale E. Klappa sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $3,875,550.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 274,969 shares in the company, valued at $30,447,317.37. The trade was a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $109.79 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.76 and a 52 week high of $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.55. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 68.39%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

