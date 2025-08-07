Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 783 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,185.04. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE ET opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.