Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.86 Billion Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,434,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102,181 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.48% of Emerson Electric worth $5,858,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 18.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,912,000 after buying an additional 579,653 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $467,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,304,000. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 26.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $134.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.28.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

