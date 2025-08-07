PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 81.6% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price objective on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $69.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.96. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,835 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.