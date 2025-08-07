ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Invests $6.04 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 83,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW stock opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.88 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 72.96%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $198,918.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,554.40. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,691.20. The trade was a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,304. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

