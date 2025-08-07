Primecap Management Co. CA Has $144.58 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,134,620 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 44,250 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.46% of eBay worth $144,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in eBay by 19.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,618 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 8,867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in eBay by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,137 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24,722 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $65,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $92.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $93.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%. eBay’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $234,829.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 92,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,241,809.51. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $7,082,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,227.75. The trade was a 58.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,174 shares of company stock worth $30,848,146 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

