ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Buys New Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,799 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,966,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on URI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.71.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $862.67 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $903.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $774.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $702.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

