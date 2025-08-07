Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,000. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $140.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.76. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $179.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

