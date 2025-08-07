US Bancorp DE Has $2.42 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,664 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,515,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,036,000 after purchasing an additional 800,322 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 2,183.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 816,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,032,000 after buying an additional 781,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DoorDash by 45.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,112,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,106,000 after buying an additional 657,980 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,383,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,609,000 after buying an additional 567,948 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Bank of America upped their price target on DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on DoorDash from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $258.13 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.18 and a 52-week high of $259.87. The company has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.23 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.22.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.78, for a total value of $348,811.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 244,905 shares in the company, valued at $59,947,845.90. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,250. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 583,537 shares of company stock worth $133,720,004. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.