Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd Sells 750 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd decreased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 443.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $31.97.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

