CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.01 on Thursday. CSX Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Argus set a $32.00 price objective on CSX in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.