Keynote Financial Services LLC Acquires 5,719 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.3% of Keynote Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.1%

Intel stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

