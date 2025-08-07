Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $2,605,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 566,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,086,632.01. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $105.65 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $113.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.12. The stock has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. True Vision MN LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.7% during the second quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.5% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

