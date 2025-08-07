Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,977,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947,620 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Intel were worth $635,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.