Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Sells 83 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Main Street Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADP opened at $301.64 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.51 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.33.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

