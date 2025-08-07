Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,155,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Valero Energy worth $5,135,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15,395.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,047,000 after buying an additional 1,346,950 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,376,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Valero Energy by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,077,000 after acquiring an additional 529,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Valero Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,151,000 after acquiring an additional 525,255 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,938,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $973,119,000 after purchasing an additional 429,252 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE VLO opened at $133.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 188.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.