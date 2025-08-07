1834 Investment Advisors Co. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,072 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,956,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $99.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $100.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

