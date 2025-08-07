iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $110.81 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.01. The company has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

