SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Lifted by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,958 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 48,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period.

SPYV opened at $52.73 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

