Potentia Wealth Sells 8,996 Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Potentia Wealth decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the quarter. Potentia Wealth’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $974,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 300,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,408,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 32.6% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 157,919 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 38,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 107.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 122,748 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 63,488 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.