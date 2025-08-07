Potentia Wealth Has $6.91 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Potentia Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Potentia Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Potentia Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,468 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,345.2% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,183,000 after purchasing an additional 832,545 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 805,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,347,000 after purchasing an additional 528,761 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,629,000 after purchasing an additional 493,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,273,227,000 after buying an additional 456,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $442.94 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $448.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $421.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.