Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 2,117,249 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,051,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117,249 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $856,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $16,651,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 590.9% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 67,221 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.06. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BMY

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.