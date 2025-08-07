Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 9,427 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.1% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $17,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,761,000 after buying an additional 2,064,842 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,561,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,304 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $299,211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,763,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,249,000 after buying an additional 493,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $89.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day moving average is $89.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

