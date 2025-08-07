Insider Selling: Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) CFO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,275.32. The trade was a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 4.5%

KMI opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $15,661,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,510,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,597,000 after acquiring an additional 74,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

