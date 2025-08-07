Elgethun Capital Management Sells 102 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Elgethun Capital Management reduced its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 24,868 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:UNP opened at $225.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

