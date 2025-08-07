NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,060 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 388.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after buying an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in NIKE by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in NIKE by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 842.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,873 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 96,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NIKE by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,213,803 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $470,199,000 after purchasing an additional 688,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $75.51 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

