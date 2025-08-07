Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Lowered by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 12,293 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Kelly Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $216,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 152,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,274,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the first quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $131.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $228.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

