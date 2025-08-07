Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Arista Networks Stock Up 17.4%

ANET stock opened at $138.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.28. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $139.53. The company has a market capitalization of $174.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 880,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total transaction of $109,837,662.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,944,405 shares in the company, valued at $741,802,299.95. This trade represents a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $3,335,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,801.44. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,443,742 shares of company stock worth $395,523,885 in the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.79.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

