Headlands Technologies LLC Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,297,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,753 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.10.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.