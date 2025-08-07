Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.82 Billion Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,148,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Kinder Morgan worth $5,824,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,942,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $573,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,499 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529,065 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,711,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,576 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,786,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,741,000 after acquiring an additional 553,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,195,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,083 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of KMI stock opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,928.44. This trade represents a 8.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,715 shares of company stock worth $3,081,245. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

