Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Takes $38,000 Position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 523 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 103.4% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shell from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

Shell Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SHEL opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $74.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. Shell had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $66.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 64.41%.

Shell declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

