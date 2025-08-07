RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.57. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

