Elgethun Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Elgethun Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTT. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,501,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after buying an additional 964,150 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 958,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 460,836 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 262,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 175,022 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,563,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,202,000 after acquiring an additional 162,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 157,784 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

BTT opened at $22.24 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $22.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

