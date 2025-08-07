iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lessened by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.0% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $83.37 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.